Two Alberta RCMP members face assault charges in separate off-duty incidents

Two Alberta RCMP members have been charged with assault in separate, off-duty incidents, police said Friday.

Const. Joshua Jackson was charged with one count of assault with a weapon after allegedly throwing a cellphone at a woman on Sept. 17.

The woman was taken to hospital, treated and released, RCMP said in a news release.

Jackson, 25, has only been with the RCMP for five months and is a member at the Wood Buffalo detachment.

"Const. Jackson was removed from his general patrol duties immediately following the incident, and will be working in an administrative capacity for the foreseeable future," RCMP said.

Jackson's first appearance in Wood Buffalo Provincial Court is scheduled for Sept. 29.

The second incident involved Const. Ryan Deroche, who allegedly threatened a woman in her home on Sept. 14.

Deroche was charged with two counts of uttering threats, one count of assault and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The 34-year-old has been with the RCMP for eight years and is a member at the Edson detachment.

He was suspended with pay immediately following the incident, RCMP said.

Deroche's first appearance in Edson Provincial Court is scheduled for Nov. 3.