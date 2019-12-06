Two adults, three children killed in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Five people died in a house fire Thursday in a hamlet northwest of Edmonton.

Firefighters and police were called to a home in Rochfort Bridge at 4 p.m., but despite "extensive efforts" the house was destroyed, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

At 1:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters reported that the remains of one person had been found in the home.

A more extensive search of the residence was delayed until 9 a.m., when four additional bodies were recovered.

The occupants are thought to have been two adults and three children.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and the RCMP continue to investigate.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims.

Rochfort Bridge, 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, is a hamlet in Lac Ste. Anne County.