Skip to Main Content
Tusks make life difficult for squirrel
Video

Tusks make life difficult for squirrel

Barrhead-area rancher Jannet Talbot plots to help squirrel with with overgrown teeth.
Barrhead-area rancher Jannet Talbot plots to help squirrel with with overgrown teeth. 0:32
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us