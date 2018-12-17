Shake a tail feather at Turkey Drive Spectacular

This is your official invitation to the annual Turkey Drive Spectacular.

For the final day of Turkey Drive, Edmonton AM will head to La Cité Francophone, 8627 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury, for a morning of live music and great guests in support of the Edmonton Food Bank.

In a final push for donations, Mark Connolly and the morning show crew will broadcast from the heart of the city's French neighbourhood on Thursday, Dec. 20, starting at 5:30 a.m. The event will end at 8:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited to join the festivities, feast on a free breakfast, be entertained by holiday carollers, and get a behind-the-scenes look at live radio in action.

Our hosts, La Cité Francophone and Café Bicyclette will offer coffee and crepes to listeners who visit in person to make their Turkey Drive donation.

As well, the first 40 people to donate of $75 or more will get an exclusive, handcrafted CBC Edmonton pottery mug.

Glen LaValley, Edmonton's best-known balloon artist who goes by Glen the Balloon Guy, will be on site twisting a new creation into shape.

And it will be a musical morning with performances by the University of Alberta Madrigal Singers, Brookside School choir and Major Love.

Since 1995, Turkey Drive has raised more than $4 million in support of Edmonton's Food Bank. This year, the event is trying to raise $500,000.

