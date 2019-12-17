Rise with the rooster for CBC Edmonton's Turkey Drive Spectacular

The Edmonton AM crew is leaving the studio behind for a morning of festive fun in the city's French Quarter.

For the final day of Turkey Drive, Mark Connolly, Tara McCarthy and the rest of the morning show crew will be broadcasting live Thursday morning from La Cité Francophone.

The live broadcast is the big finale for the station's annual holiday fundraising campaign for the Edmonton Food Bank.

A breakfast feast will be set to the tune of holiday carollers and live radio banter.

Early risers will enjoy live performances from the University of Alberta Madrigal Singers, the Sister Annata Brockman School choir and our house band for the morning, Edmonton's King of Foxes.

There will be free crepes and coffee, courtesy of Cafe Bicyclette. Glen LaValley, Edmonton's best-known balloon artist — a.k.a. Glen the Balloon Guy — will be twisting festive creatures into shape all morning.

Join us Thursday inside La Cite Francophone from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and get into the spirit of the season with live radio and lively conversation.

What: Turkey Drive Spectacular

Where: La Cité Francophone, 8627 Rue Marie-Anne Gaboury (91st Street)

When: Thursday from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Since 1995, Turkey Drive has raised more than $4 million in support of Edmonton's Food Bank. This year, the event is trying to raise $500,000.

For more information on how to donate to the annual campaign, follow this link.