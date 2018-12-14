Calling all furry fashionistas: Compete for 'top dog' at our canine costume contest

Whether your canine companion is a miniature Maltese or a behemoth bloodhound, a new CBC Edmonton event on Saturday promises to be the perfect fit.

Help support our annual Turkey Drive campaign for the Edmonton Food Bank by attending the Howliday Party — a Christmas bash designed for dogs and the people who love them.

The holiday-themed costume contest will prove that canines definitely belong on the catwalk.

Dress your dogs in holiday attire, strut down the red carpet and see how they measure up to their canine friends as they compete for title of top dog.

CBC Edmonton's Mark Connolly, Adrienne Pan, and Adrienne Lamb will be emceeing the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Doggy Style Deli, at 15131 Stony Plain Road. The CBC hosts will also act as official judges for the furry fashionistas.

Even if you don't win, we'll have some special giveaways worth drooling over, including a treat for every dog courtesy of Doggy Style Deli, and a limited edition CBC dog collar for each contestant.

The cost of entry is free but a donation of $5 or more is encouraged.

The Turkey Drive campaign is celebrating its 23rd year. This year, we're hoping to raise $500,000 for the Edmonton Food Bank.

Donate online or in person at CBC Edmonton, 10062 102 Ave.

CBC Edmonton donation hours:

Weekdays: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Weekends: Noon - 4 p.m.

For a full list of Turkey Drive events, follow the link.