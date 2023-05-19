Trust and ethics central issues in fast-paced, pointed Alberta leaders' debate

Trust and ethics were key themes in a fast-paced, pointed debate between the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties Thursday.

UCP Leader Danielle Smith was forced to respond to repeated jabs from NDP Leader Rachel Notley about remarks she made before she became premier in October 2022 about making people pay for doctors visits and equating Albertans who received COVID vaccines to followers of Adolf Hitler.

Smith deflected those criticisms by pivoting to Notley's record when she was premier from 2015 to 2019. She said the NDP government ran up Alberta's debt and introduced a provincial carbon tax they didn't campaign on.

"I know Ms Notley likes to show grainy videos of things I said while I was on radio," Smith said.

"And the reason she does that is she doesn't want to run on her record. And the reason she doesn't want to run on her record is it was an absolute disaster."

Notley immediately responded to Smith's "grainy video" remark.

"We had high definition 18 months ago when those videos of you arguing for people to pay for their health care came out," she retorted. "We had high definition a week ago when your deputy premier said that he thought people should pay to use the emergency room."

The debate happened in the shadow of an investigation from Alberta's ethics commissioner, released just hours earlier, which found Smith had contravened the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interactions with the minister of justice and attorney general in relation to criminal charges faced by Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski.

Smith said the report determined that she didn't contact Crown prosecutors directly, and continued to demand the NDP and CBC apologize for saying she had.

Notley tried capitalizing on the Pawlowksi matter and Smith's past statements by insisting Albertans could not trust the UCP leader.

"This is just not how our province should be run. Every day is a new drama," Notley said in her pitch to Albertans. "You just don't need to put up with this. Enough is enough.

"So my offer to you is stable, predictable, thoughtful leadership that you can count on."

Smith said the NDP leader didn't fix the problems with health care and education that Smith is trying to remedy today when she was in office. She also warned that the NDP promise to raise the tax rate for large corporations from eight to 11 per cent would hurt Alberta's economy.

"I am running on my record," Smith said. "Ms. Notley is running away from hers."

The debate has the potential to be a turning point in the election campaign. Polls suggest support for the two parties is a statistical tie. About 17 to 18 per cent of respondents say they are still undecided about who to vote for on May 29. Those voters could potentially make the difference in some very close races.

Rules limiting the debate to parties with seats in the legislature meant Smith and Notley were the only two leaders on the debate stage. The discussion moved quickly, lacking cross-talk and interjections from other political leaders.