'True test of trust': Supportive couples enter Alberta's first wife-carrying competition

Wife-carrying is making its official debut in Alberta.

The Finnish sport, known as Eukonkanto, involves carrying a partner through wet and dry obstacles.

"[It's] just one hell of a lot of fun," said Aurel Langevin, an organizer with the Lakeland Country Fair and Rodeo in Lac La Biche, Alta.

The prize is usually the wife's weight in beer and five times their weight in cash.

The Alberta Wife Carrying Championship is being held Saturday and part of the rodeo. As the first sanctioned race in the province, it will feed into the North American Wife Carrying Championship and international competitions.

Langevin, also president of the Lac La Biche Agricultural Society, said he's been planning to bring the sport to their annual celebration for years.

"I thought that this would fit just right in," he said. "We need to have something that's unique, that sets us apart from all the other small community country fairs."

'We're ready for this'

Couples are not required to marry, and no weight limit exists. It's a 254-metre course with wet and dry obstacles, including straw bales and a water pit. Contestants run two at a time, with the fastest teams qualifying for the final heat.

It requires a different approach to training.

Justin Sauve and his fiancée Lisa Shankowski are teachers from Cold Lake, completing their masters of education together at Concordia University in Edmonton.

"We've been training from class to class," Sauve said. "So I'll throw Lisa up on my back and then run from one class to another."

The couple has wanted to do the sport for years since they first saw videos online.

Daniel Sauve and fiancée Lisa Shankowski practice their technique for the Alberta Wife Carrying Championships. The sport makes its formal debut in Lac La Biche, Alta., this month. (Liam Harrap/CBC)

The couple said the sport brings together their favourite pastimes: wrestling, swing dancing and mixed martial arts.

"I flip her upside down and throw her around my back," said Sauve. "And so this just fits right into it."

If they win, Sauve and Shankowski stand to take home more than $600. They hope it takes them to the North American Championships in Maine and then to Finland, where the world finals occur.

"If we have to put our masters on hold to fly to Finland, we're doing it," he said.

"We're ready for this."

An upside-down tradition

In Finland, wife-carrying is hugely popular. Eukonkanto started in 1997 with its first World Championship. The 2023 champions completed the course in just 67.4 seconds.

The most common technique is the Estonian carry, where the wife's front faces her partner's back, and her legs sit on his shoulders.

"I become a human backpack," Shankowski said. "I reverse Heimlich him from behind."

Sauve and Shankowski have been practicing wife carrying while they complete their masters of education at Concordia University of Edmonton. (Liam Harrap/CBC)

From that position, the carried partner can raise and lower themselves through the water obstacle and hold tight to their partner. The running team member has to hang on and try to keep their balance.

"The water part is the one I am most concerned about," Shankowski said. "[But] this is a challenge we are facing straight on."

Not your stereotypical contest

The sport has changed over the years and is more inclusive than one might think, Langevin said.

"When you look at these races, you have some real strong men carrying their wives, and you have some of these little guys," he said. "It's not necessarily the big strong brute who's going to win."

He's even seen the roles reversed, where a female partner carried a man through the course.

"They were just having a hoot."

This weekend, Langevin has received interest from people across Alberta, Saskatchewan and even an Australian couple travelling across the country. Langevin also challenged first responders in Northern Alberta to "test their metal."

Past international winners Jesse Wall and Christina Arsenault move through the water pit while competing in the North American Wife Carrying Championship at Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine in October 2014. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Lucas Kleisinger is from Regina, and his partner Breann Colibaba is coming to Lac La Biche for the weekend to compete.

They're taking a less intense approach to the challenge.

"Went to the gym a couple [of] times," Kleisinger said. "[We] have had years of communications work, so hopefully, that'll benefit us one way or another."

Kleisinger is in Lac La Biche this summer for work and thought it would be a fun way to spend the weekend.

"I'm hoping that most of the competition is guys with beer guts," he said. "As long as I don't drown her, I think we're off to a pretty good start here."

Langevin anticipates 15-20 teams competing, but with a boom in interest, he's excited about the possibility of future competitions.

"[It's] an event that is so stress-free and so liberating," he said. "Everybody is having fun. They're exhausted. They're running. People are cheering."

"It's just great to see."