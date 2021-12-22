Trucking company fined $24K, driver charges stayed in crash that killed Edmonton woman

An Alberta trucking company has been fined $24,000 in the death of a local teacher.

Meghan Weis, 36, was a French immersion teacher who taught at Our Lady of the Prairies elementary school. She was on her way to work in October last year when a dolly detached from a semi-truck, slamming into her minivan.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

In April, Edmonton police laid non-criminal several traffic safety offence charges against the 66-year-old driver, including failure to prepare a trip inspection report.

Those charges were stayed last month, leaving the family of the deceased in shock.

"We try to tell kids all the time that actions have consequences and for this gentleman, the reality is that his actions that day did not have consequences," sister-in-law Kara Weis said.

"And it's not setting a very good precedent for other truck drivers."

$24K traffic fine

On Dec. 10, Rene Transport was fined for failing to maintain equipment safety systems in good working order.

Commercial vehicle safety regulation offences relating to insufficient strength for weight towed and ensuring a close-secured trailer hitch latch were withdrawn.

Weis said for a corporation of that size, she thinks the $24,000 fine is "pennies." She believes penalties need to be more consequential to make a difference.

"We don't feel like that is going to make any dent in changing this for the next family."

After the disappointment of the court process, the family still hopes Meghan Weis' death can serve as a catalyst for change within the industry.

They are calling for more stringent and regular safety checks to be implemented as provincial standard and more severe consequences for their failure.

"We never want another family to live a tragedy like this," Weis said. "Negligence is a fixable problem ."

Weis said family members are also planning to pursue civil litigation.

Kara Weis says she hopes to see changes made across the industry to ensure the same tragedy does not befall another family. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Weis said the death has left a hole in their life. She used to call Meghan "superwoman" — a teacher, mother, and wife able to do it all while being an organizing rock for the family.

"We were always just a big village family and that's just not who we are anymore," Weis said. "Everything we do is clouded with sadness and grief."

Her sister-in-law left behind two young boys.

"My brother's life will never ever go back to being normal and regular."