Trucker in hospital after being shot in his truck in Mayerthorpe, Alta.

A 50-year-old trucker is recovering in hospital after being shot while sitting in his parked tractor-trailer early Tuesday in Mayerthorpe.

Mayerthorpe RCMP were called about a shooting in an industrial area at Highway 43 and 50th Street around 1:30 a.m., police said in a news release Tuesday.

RCMP said the trucker, from Sangudo, Alta., was sitting alone in his parked truck when an unknown suspect or suspects shot at the vehicle and then drove off.

The trucker was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

Mayerthorpe RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services are investigating.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle in the area at the time is asked to contact RCMP.

Mayerthorpe is about 140 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.