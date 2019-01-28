Truck smashes through front window of Red Deer restaurant

A Red Deer restaurant was doing "forced renovations" Monday morning after a stolen truck rammed through its front wall in an attempted break-in.

The white Ford F-150, which had previously been reported stolen, backed into the facade of Bo's Bar and Grill, 2310 50th Ave., at about 6:30 a.m, RCMP said in a news release.

Nothing was stolen and there were no injuries.

The vehicle then fled south in the northbound lanes of Taylor Drive, RCMP said.

The truck is described as a newer model with broken rear tail lights. It is marked with company information "Flatiron" and "Unit 92-15-735."

'Come see Bo's new look'

On its Facebook page, the restaurant said it was in full swing getting things repaired before its Celebrity Chicken Chef event takes place Monday evening.

"We guess the word is out. We are doing some forced renovations this morning," the Facebook page said. "Come see Bo's new look."

The post also gives thanks to other local businesses and its own staff for their work on the cleanup.

"Pretty blessed to be working alongside such a great crew and Bo's is proud to be a part of this amazing city full of so many amazing people."