Truck driver charged in fatal crash on Yellowhead Trail

A 29-year-old truck driver has been charged with careless driving in connection to a fatal collision in January that killed one man.

The crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2019, when a Freightliner semi-tractor-trailer headed eastbound on Yellowhead Trail rear-ended a 2008 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Investigators think the Ford Escape was slowing down to exit the Yellowhead at 144th Street, police said, when the Freightliner smashed into it from behind.

The driver of the SUV appeared at first to have suffered minor injuries, police said.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition deteriorated. He died later that morning.

The truck driver has been charged with careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

Damage to the semi-trailer unit was estimated at $5,000. Damage to the SUV was estimated at $10,000.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision, police said.