Rolling on the river: With lake closure looming, triathlon officials look to the North Saskatchewan

Thousands of professional and amateur swimmers could race down the North Saskatchewan River this summer if a non-profit organization's plan for major triathlon events goes ahead.

Do North Events, previously known as ITU Edmonton and World Triathlon Edmonton, has hosted triathlons at Hawrelak Park for years. The swim portion of the swim-bike-run events took place in the park's lake.

With a potential three-year park closure on the horizon, festivals and other park users have been trying to find alternative venues for their events.

The triathlon organizers are hoping to move races to the Rossdale area, with swim legs beginning at the Emily Murphy Park boat launch and ending near the Walterdale Bridge. Swimmers would head in one direction, with the current.

"We like to dream big," general manager Stephen Bourdeau told CBC News on Tuesday.

He said back in 1997, when organizers proposed racing in Hawrelak Lake, they were told it wasn't possible and the lake wasn't swimmable, but it went on to become a safe and sustainable venue for more than two decades.

Swimmers would race east along the North Saskatchewan River, from Emily Murphy Park to the Walterdale Bridge. (David Bajer/CBC)

Barrie Shepley, a longtime triathlon coach and analyst, is enthusiastic about the idea.

From hotels to crowds, he said there could be benefits to the races being closer to downtown, and though shallow, the river is deep enough for swimmers.

"The current actually is advantageous to the weaker swimmers," he said.

Bourdeau said Do North Events has hired local engineers to conduct riverbed and current flow mapping. It has also begun creating safety plans with the city and other stakeholders.

Budget request

Do North Events is seeking about $2.3 million from the City of Edmonton for its bid to host the Professional Triathlon Association's Canadian Open for the next two years and a combined event with the Multi Sport World Championships in 2025.

Bourdeau told council during a non-statutory public hearing Monday night that funding the races would help generate $25 million in economic activity for the city.

Joe Morrissette, the CEO of Triathlon Canada, said it would be "nearsighted" to not support the events.

"Yes, it brings in some of the TV audience and it brings in some of the stars, but really, this is a community-based event where hundreds if not thousands of young athletes and athletes of all ages can have an opportunity to compete and experience the sport of triathlon," he told council on Monday.

Bourdeau said city funding only makes up 15 per cent of the events' total cost, but it's an important chunk of money because other levels of government require a municipal commitment before they chip in.

Paula Findlay, a professional triathlete who placed second at the PTO Tour in Edmonton in July, told city council on Tuesday afternoon that she supports the plan.

Findlay, who is also an athlete board member with the PTO, said watching athletes like Simon Whitfield race around Hawrelak Park when she was 11 years old sparked her dream to one day race for Canada and become an Olympian.

"When you think of triathlon in Canada, Edmonton is the first city that comes to mind for most people and I really hope it can continue this way for years to come," she said.

The draft budget, proposed by city administration, earmarks $127 million for the rehabilitation of Hawrelak Park. The triathlon request is currently unfunded.

Budget deliberations are scheduled to start on Thursday.