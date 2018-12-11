Triathlon and cycling groups geared up over indoor velodrome funding approval

Triathlon and competitive cycling groups are delighted by the Edmonton city council decision to find the final $16 million needed for the Coronation Recreation Centre, which includes an indoor velodrome cycling track.

On Friday city council approved the project in its capital budget, at the request of Coun. Bev Esslinger.

"It's exciting that they can finally get the dollars so they can now begin to dream and work towards seeing this come to pass," Esslinger said.

The city had the money to fund the project four years ago, but it was expecting $8 million in federal and provincial funding, which didn't come to fruition, Esslinger said.

The new Coronation Community Recreation Centre indoor velodrome will be located close to Peter Hemingway pool, making the area into a year-round destination for triathletes.

"The velodrome people have been driving this even before we got involved," said Sheila O'Kelly, president of Edmonton World Triathlon Series. "Just to have this go through and have that final funding approval is absolutely wonderful.

"It's also a huge part of sport development to be able to attract people to the sport in our climate at all levels. To have a successful sport you need a very strong base."

Discussions with the city about an indoor velodrome started about a decade ago, led by volunteers from the Argyll Velodrome Association and the Juventus Cycling Club.

Sian Barraclough. right, poses with her daughters Ngaire and Annie while on a ride near Jasper, Alta. (Sian Barraclough)

Sian Barraclough is track coordinator for Juventus Cycling Club and the parent of a 16-year-old junior rider. She's hoping the indoor cycling track will mean young developing cyclists won't have to move away to train for competitions in the winter.

"When they go out to competitions with kids from Ontario or B.C., who have access to velodromes in the winter, they're certainly at a disadvantage when they show up," Barraclough said. "This will be fantastic for them to be on a track year round and really be able to bring up their level of competition."

In addition to the city council contribution, community groups are fundraising to come up with $5 million over the next 18 months to fund the project.

The design will be the next step for the Coronation Community Recreation Centre.

