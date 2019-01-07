2015 murder was retaliation for prior attack, Crown tells court

Deng Tong was stabbed to death in a downtown Edmonton apartment in retaliation for the beating of another man, the Crown told court Monday.

Tyler Strathdee, 30, is accused of second degree murder in Tong's fatal stabbing, while Billy Nelson, 40, is accused of manslaughter.

Both men also face three charges of aggravated assault for allegedly attacking three other men in the early hours of Feb. 22, 2015, as well as one charge of break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

Strathdee and Nelson's trial is being heard by Justice J.H. Goss in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench. It is expected to conclude in three weeks.

Three other men have also been accused in the case.

Crown prosecutor Thomas O'Leary told the court in his opening remarks that the Crown intends to prove that Strathdee, Nelson and their associates planned the attack.

Court heard the group of men entered the downtown apartment with weapons, which included a knife and a hatchet.

Police were called to the scene at 102nd Avenue and 107th Street around 3:30 a.m. for a weapons complaint.

Two men suffering from stab wounds were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation led police to an apartment a block away where Deng Tong, 23, was found, also suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.