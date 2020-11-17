Trial begins for Edmonton mother accused of killing 5-year-old daughter

A second-degree murder trial that began Monday in Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench abruptly ended for the day when the victim's sister was overcome with emotion.

Lauren Andrea Lafleche has been charged with murder in the death of her five-year-old daughter Shalaina Arcand in October 2015.

Lafleche allegedly used a belt and spatula to beat her daughter for seven months leading up to the little girl's death. Lafleche is also charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life for her daughter.

She was charged a year after her daughter died. At the time, Edmonton police said the delay was caused by getting expert medical opinions.

On Monday, Lafleche pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Crown prosecutor Laurie Trahan told the court that Shalaina was critically injured around midnight on Oct. 13, 2015, while Lafleche's four-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter were sound asleep.

An undated photo of Shalaina Arcand posted by her sister on Facebook in December 2015. (Jaina Lafleche-Arcand/Facebook)

"Medical evidence will establish multiple trauma on her body before the mother called 911 at 1:30 a.m.," Trahan said. "She sustained an acute, non-accidental blunt force trauma to her head."

The Crown said by the time first responders arrived, Shalaina was unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the floor of their apartment.

"Her body appeared to be severely bruised and emaciated," Trahan said. "The Crown intends to prove that she suffered a traumatic brain injury within hours of her mother calling 911. That she was rushed into surgery, but her brain injury was non-survivable."

'I can't watch this anymore'

The victim's siblings were placed in the care of a family member immediately following the incident.

The next day, they were interviewed by an investigator at the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

On the first day of the trial, they were asked to watch videos that were recorded more than five years ago. The evidence was heard during a voir dire, that is a trial within a trial.

Four belts hang in the closet where Lauren Lafleche lived with her three children. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service)

Jaina Lafleche-Arcand is almost 16 now. She was 10 when her sister died.

At the time of the interview, Shalaina was still alive in hospital.

During the interview, she told the investigator that her sister fell off the bed and bumped her forehead. Lafleche-Arcand admitted Monday she didn't see that happen, but was repeating what her mother told her occurred.

She said Shalaina wouldn't wake up, so she helped her mother give the five-year-old a warm bath. Lafleche-Arcand said part of her job was to wash the little girl's face and help dry her off.

What appears to be a blood-soaked face cloth found in a laundry bin in Lafleche's apartment. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service)

One of the exhibits photographed by police was what appears to be a blood-soaked red face cloth.

The teenager broke down twice while she watched the video from a remote witness room.

At one point, her grandfather came into the room to comfort her.

Finally, Lafleche-Arcand said, "I can't watch this anymore."

She'll be called back to the witness stand next Tuesday.

Brother says victim slept on floor in closet

The first witness Monday was Tristan Arcand, the victim's younger brother. He was four when his sister died and is now nine.

He watched the video that was recorded during the Zebra interview and confirmed it was him on the tape; however, he had no recollection of making the statements, so the video was not made an exhibit.

Tristan told the investigator that Shalaina slept in a closet on the floor while he slept in Shalaina's bed "because it's clean." He said he'd seen his mother hit Shalaina with a belt.

"Who hits the most?" the investigator asked.

"Mom," he replied. "She has the biggest muscle ever."

Lauren Lafleche's son told a Zebra investigator he saw his mother hit the victim in the eye with a spatula. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service)

Four-year-old Tristan said he'd also seen Shalaina hit in the eye with a spatula.

The trial continues Tuesday with testimony from the doctor who conducted the autopsy.