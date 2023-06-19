Trial begins for Edmonton actor accused of sexually assaulting teenage colleague

A woman in her thirties testified in court on Monday that an older colleague took advantage of her while she was a teenage actor in a production at the Citadel Theatre.

She said Patrick Howarth, who was acting in a play with her and helping cast members perform fight scenes, had sex with her hundreds of times beginning when she was 16 years old.

Howarth has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and sexual exploitation. The woman's name is protected by a publication ban.

Testifying on the first day of the judge-alone trial on Monday, the woman said Howarth "took a special interest" in her, sitting with her during breaks and talking about their families. She said Howarth told her about teaching at the University of Alberta and emphasized his connections in the industry.

A Grade 11 student at the time with low self-esteem, she said he told her often she had potential and he could guide her.

The woman said she thought Howarth was cute during her first rehearsal for the show but never thought anything would happen between them.

That changed one day, the woman said, when Howarth offered to take her for lunch on the south side.

She said after lunch, she was confused when he pulled into a nearby motel parking lot. Howarth then put his hand on her knee, slid it up her thigh, and started to touch her intimately.

When he asked, "Is this OK?" she recalled feeling flattered, and thinking, "If I say no, he could destroy me." She said Howarth often talked about people not hiring actors who "create drama."

Patrick Charles Howarth was charged with sexual offences that took place in 2006 and 2007 and involved a 16-year-old girl. (Submitted by Edmonton Police Service)

The woman said they first tried to have sex in a room at the Trailways Motel. She said as he drove her back to the Citadel, he joked that he was "going to jail." She said she assured him she would not tell anybody about what happened.

The woman said Howarth made her feel loved and that she basked in his affection, having never been complimented by somebody so much.

They continued to see each other after the play ended, she said, and they kept spending time together under the guise of him tutoring her before university auditions.

She said in public the pair was not affectionate, but in private they had sex, sometimes at the U of A.

She said she briefly dated someone her own age but resumed seeing Howarth afterwards.

At the time, her father had no idea what was happening, she told the court. She said he even bought Howarth an iPod as a token of appreciation for spending so much time tutoring his daughter.

The woman said as she got older and learned more about sexual assault, she started to see her relationship with Howarth differently and opened up to her father.

After she and her father confronted him at the Varscona Theatre while she was in university, she said she had a breakdown and was suicidal.

She said her father drove her to the police station, where she spent three hours giving a statement. No charges were laid.

The woman said it was the birth of her daughter, fifteen years later, that prompted her to go to police again. She said she didn't deserve what had happened to her and wanted to protect young people like her daughter.

"People in the theatre community knew what was happening to me and nobody did anything to stop it," she told the court.

Cross-examination

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Nicole Stewart questioned the woman about Howarth's roles in the production — as a pirate and fight captain — and the order of events she described.

She asked about a time when the woman, the production's fight director and Howarth had walked from the Citadel to Whyte Avenue and the woman had asked to go to Howarth's residence to see some pictures of his travels in Asia.

She suggested that the woman had straddled him that day and that this was the first time they had been intimate with each other.

"Is it not possible that you've confused when these times occurred?" she asked.

The woman insisted that the motel incident was the first time they were intimate — and that there would not have been enough time to walk from downtown to Whyte Avenue during a lunch break.

The woman said often that her memory from 17 years ago is "fuzzy," but certain events, including the motel encounter, are clear.

Stewart suggested the pair had made a plan to go to the motel, but the woman denied that.

Justice Susan Richardson is hearing the trial, which continues on Tuesday.