Edmonton marks Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day with flag raising ceremony

A ceremony and flag raising were held at city hall on Friday to mark the annual Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day in Edmonton.

"It is important for us to come and reflect and renew the bonds of friendship that are at the heart of the treaty, and re-express the city's sincere commitment to upholding the treaty spirit," Mayor Don Iveson said at the ceremony.

The event acknowledges the signing of Treaty No. 6 between the Plains and Woodland Cree people and the Crown on August 23, 1876.

It also commemorates the signing of adhesion to Treaty No. 6 by Cree, Saulteaux and Nakota Sioux chiefs at Edmonton on August 21, 1877.

Following the flag raising, a formal ceremony was held inside city hall that included dancing and drumming and a ceremonial gift exchange between the city and the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations.

Original works of art have been exchanged as part of the event since it was first celebrated in Edmonton in August 2013.

The Treaty 6 flag was raised outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Melissa-Jo (MJ) Belcourt, Edmonton's Indigenous artist in residence, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Friday that art created by her ancestors has a connection to the land.

"If you look back at the tools that were used ... they used awls and sinew," Belcourt said. "So it's learning about the animal and making those tools from that animal."

Belcourt said she's learning "the old ways" and incorporating what she has learned into her art.

Her work sometimes incorporates caribou and moose hair, fish scales, porcupine quills and natural paints.

"We actually collect the goose droppings because that was the green that was used for the paint," Belcourt said.

Her ancestors used the natural resources at hand, she said, explaining that juice from the eyeball of a bison was used to seal paint on hides.

Reconciliation workshops

For people interested in learning more about Treaty 6, a series of workshops entitled Tools for Reconciliation run by the Edmonton marketing and web company Naheyawin is set to begin at the end of September.

"People not only want to be a part of reconciliation but they want to really understand what that means," said Jacquelyn Cardinal, co-founder of Naheyawin.

The workshops are open to everyone.

"Entrepreneurs, teachers, basically anybody that has an interest and desire to be a part of moving forward together," Cardinal said.