Travis Vader's appeal for reduced sentence in killings of St. Albert couple dismissed

Travis Vader's appeal for a reduced sentence in the deaths of deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal of Alberta.

A panel of three judges handed down its decision in Edmonton Thursday morning.

Vader was convicted of manslaughter in January 2017 in the deaths of the elderly St. Albert couple, who went missing in 2010 while starting out on a camping trip.

He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years. Vader's defence lawyer had argued that sentence was too severe for the crime of manslaughter and asked the court to consider a global sentence of eight to 12 years instead.

Vader's defence also argued that the trial judge made a mistake by assessing Vader's culpability on the basis that discharging a firearm is likely to result in death, despite the lack of proof that the McCanns died in that manner.

The court disagreed with those arguments and determined the sentence was jusitfied.

"Imposing the maximum sentence is justified where the offender is dangerous, and is likely to offend again in a serious way," reads Thursday's decision from the court.

"The sentencing judge found the appellant was dangerous and a threat to anyone who might cross his path. Until this offence pattern is broken, the public is not safe.

"This conclusion, when combined with the egregious circumstances of the offences perpetrated on the two victims, supports the imposition of a life sentence."

After receiving credit for time served in custody before his conviction, Vader will be eligible to apply for full parole in March 2020, according to Parole Board of Canada documents.