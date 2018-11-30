Lawyers seek new trial for Travis Vader in deaths of missing Alberta couple

Lawyers for a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors have asked for a new trial.

Travis Vader was sentenced in January 2017 to life in prison for manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

Defence lawyers have asked the Court of Appeal of Alberta for a new trial on the grounds that there were a number of errors during the original one.

They argued Friday the trial took too long and say the convictions should be stayed.

The lawyers said the judge mistakenly used an outdated section of the Criminal Code, and later substituted manslaughter for the original verdict of second-degree murder.

The McCanns, who were in their late 70s, vanished in 2010 after leaving their St. Albert home to go camping in British Columbia.

The appeal court has reserved its decision.