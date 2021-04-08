New bill would expand Travel Alberta's mandate

The Alberta government has tabled legislation that would expand Travel Alberta's mandate.

The changes are contained in Bill 62, the Red Tape Reduction Implementation Act, 2021, which was introduced Thursday in the Alberta legislature.

The changes aim to transform Travel Alberta from an agency that markets and promotes existing tourism companies to a body that also manages programs to help new tourism businesses and works to grow the industry.

If passed, the bill would allow Travel Alberta to take over programs and services formerly delivered by the Department of Jobs, Economy and Innovation.

The government said the changes will reduce red tape by putting all these resources under one umbrella.

Bill 62 is the government's fourth red-tape reduction bill. It proposes changes to six ministries, including Service Alberta, Justice and Solicitor General and Energy.