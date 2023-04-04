City leaders would consider UCP request to transfer transit authority to Edmonton police

City officials say they would consider the UCP government's request to transfer authority over Edmonton transit peace officers to police but the transit union president calls the proposed move "a bad idea."

The province is urging cities to make the change as part of a plan to crack down on crime that includes a $15 million investment to hire 100 new police officers in Calgary and Edmonton.

"This transfer would enable the police to better lead a coordinated and strategic response to the increase in violent crime on public transit," said a news release from the province sent Tuesday.

When asked at a news conference that same day, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he hadn't yet considered the request but looked forward to further collaboration with peace officers and police.

However, Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager of transit, was quick to jump in: "It's fresh news to us, but if that's of interest to look at that again, we're certainly open to that."

At the same news conference Sohi listed recent measures aimed to improve transit safety including hiring an additional transit security dispatcher and an increased presence of transit peace officers and outreach workers, with more hires in the works.

In a written statement to CBC News Thursday, Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee said benefits of transferring authority to police would include "centralized dispatch and deployment of personnel, improved training, authority and safety for passengers."

"The transit system is part of our community and should not stand apart from the overall safety response that EPS provides," McFee said. "Having the right authority for the right problem is critical to success."

McFee, who was in Calgary for Premier Danielle Smith's announcement, says calls to police about violent crime on transit have increased nearly 53 per cent in 2022 compared to the year before.

The province's plan also includes $8 million dollars to expand the crisis teams that pair a police officer with a social worker to address mental health calls.

'Transit knows transit issues'

Transit union president Steve Bradshaw said crime on the transit system is a "police problem" and the service should reinstate an LRT beat officer program cut in February 2020.

"We need those cops down there to support our [transit police officers], not to take over," Bradshaw said, adding that the idea of integration had been floated several times, always coming back as "a bad idea."

"Transit knows transit issues, transit knows transit work and having those transit peace officers working for transit makes every bit of good sense," Bradshaw said.

"They're doing a great job. We want to keep them right where they are."

Danielle Coutrell says more support is needed for people with addictions or mental health challenges who she sees on her regular commute. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Danielle Coutrell, an Edmonton transit user who told CBC she has had instances where she doesn't feel safe on her commute, said she'd like to see "more help for people who need it — somewhere else they can go as opposed to relying on transit as a place to keep warm and a place where they can do their drugs."

Mark Cherrington, an advocate with the Coalition for Justice and Human Rights, agrees with Courtell.

He said successfully addressing the rise in crime and disorder requires investing more in areas such as supportive housing and mental health facilities.

"We're going to have an escalation of violence," predicted Cherrington.

"We're dealing with a population that has no trust in police, has no relationship with the police, wants nothing to do with the police."

Several agencies serving marginalized Edmotonians declined comment or did not respond before deadline.