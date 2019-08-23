Delays for Edmonton morning commuters as two LRT lines shut down

Commuters in Edmonton who use transit faced delays Friday morning as the Capital LRT and Metro LRT lines were shut down.

Replacement buses were running on both lines to supplement train service, city spokesperson Melissa Lovatt told CBC.

An overhead power line near Churchill Station was pulled down by one of the rail cars sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m., Lovatt said.

As a result, two trains were stopped on the tracks.

Crews were working through the night to restore power and to remove the trains from the tracks, resulting in the delays this morning, she said.

As of 7:45 a.m. "all but the NE Capital line is fully operational," Transit spokesperson Tarra Kongsrude stated in an email. That line is expected "to be up soon", she said.

