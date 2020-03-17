City of Edmonton to address complaints about reduced transit leading to crowded buses

City officials will address complaints about crowded Edmonton Transit Service buses today, the first day of reduced service due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin and ETS branch manager Eddie Robar will provide an update at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

You can watch it live here. The update will also be livestreamed on the City of Edmonton's YouTube page.

Complaints about crowded buses and LRT trains during the morning commute have been made to ETS through 311 and on social media.

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Don Iveson said on Twitter that he's heard concerns about the adjustments leading to more crowded buses and trains. He apologized and said he's pushing city officials for changes.

On Monday, the City of Edmonton announced that transit services would operate on a reduced service schedule beginning Tuesday. All buses and LRT are now running on Saturday schedules.

Iveson said Monday the city made the decision to reduce the number of buses and LRT on city streets and increase the level of cleaning and disinfecting taking place on these services.

At a Monday news conference, Laughlin said transit ridership had dropped around 22 per cent because of the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to fall further because of the cancellation of K-12 classes.