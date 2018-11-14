Alberta launches lost-revenue counter in campaign for Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The Alberta government launched a lost-revenue counter on Wednesday that suggests $80 million is being lost across the country each day without the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled against the $7.4-billion project on Aug. 30, saying the federal government had failed to conduct meaningful consultations with Indigenous people, as required by law.

The counter will be displayed on digital advertising boards at locations near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, and supported in various broadcast and digital formats across the country, said Deron Bilous, Alberta's economic development and trade minister.

"We will keep the federal government's feet to the fire so that this project isn't delayed any further," Bilous said. "This is a project that is absolutely critical, that needs to move forward."

Alberta's Keep Canada Working campaign is making a difference, Bilous said.

In early 2016, four in 10 Canadians wanted to see the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion move ahead.

That number is now seven in 10, an increase Bilous said is due Alberta's nationwide efforts.

The Alberta government has spent $10 million on the campaign so far, he said.

"We've seen how much this has moved Canadians as far as their understanding on the importance of this very issue," Bilous said.

"Fifteen thousand jobs and billions of dollars in GDP is worth the advertising dollars to educate and tell not just Ottawa but all Canadians, again, how we are the world's most responsible energy producer."