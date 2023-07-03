Local Trans Canada Trail section a major contributor to economy and environment, study says

A new impact study , the first of its kind in Canada, says that the section of the Trans Canada Trail that runs through Edmonton produces considerable economic, environmental and health benefits every year.

The Amisk Waciw Meskanaw (Beaver Hill Road) Trail is the longest river valley trail in North America. At 75 kilometres long, it runs along the North Saskatchewan River from Devon to Sturgeon County.

"There's so many benefits that maybe aren't thought of right off the top of someone's head, like the economic diversity and job creation," said Kristine Archibald, an executive director at the River Valley Alliance, an Edmonton-based not-for-profit that develops the Amisk Waciw Meskanaw (Beaver Hill Road) Trail and advocates for its expansion.

"Of course, we always think of access to nature, but we don't maybe put as much qualification on how important that really is to our health, the conservation and ecosystem," she said.

$1.2M in environmental benefits

The study was conducted by Econsult Solutions, a Philadelphia-based firm that specializes in economic consulting and analytical services for businesses, governments and non-profit organizations in a wide range of industries. It was commissioned by Trans Canada Trail.

It found that the trail generates $1.2 million in environmental benefits.

"That's putting an economic value on benefits to the ecosystem," Archibald said. The trail runs through some 7,300 hectares of parkland and helps preserve that area in its natural form, protecting it from excessive development.

"It contributes to critical environmental services like flood mitigation [and] carbon sequestration because of all the green spaces and the trees," Archibald said.

The trail generates some $145 million in economic benefits annually, the study says. That is directly correlated to the trail's location in the longest river valley system in North America, Archibald said.

The trail is 75 per cent complete, she said.

"Once complete, this trail really does hold great potential as this sustainable tourism destination. So that could support new and existing businesses, result in job creation, [and] result in increased tourism revenues."

Jewel in the crown

Finally, the study reports $3.9 million in annual health benefits.

"That really has to do with encouraging movement," Archibald said — walking, running, hiking, cycling, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

"I think Trans Canada Trail definitely sees this trail as a jewel among its crown, for sure," Archibald said.

The trail helps local residents reduce their reliance on their cars and use a cheaper, more active method of transportation, such as walking or biking, said Eleanor McMahon, Trans Canada Trail's president and CEO.

WATCH | An aerial view of Edmonton's river valley from this spring:

Touring Edmonton's river valley by air Duration 1:11 Take a drone tour of Edmonton's ribbon of green from Rundle Park all the way to Fort Edmonton Park.

"Every time we can get people out of their cars and walking or cycling, you save money. In the long run, we contribute to public health and we lessen our emissions," she said.

The trail still has a 25-kilometre long gap divided into two segments: the northern segment runs from the Anthony Henday Bridge to the end of Ellerslie Road, while the southern segment runs between Ellerslie Road and Rabbit Hill Creek area.

There is no concrete timeline as for when that gap will be filled, Archibald said, but the River Valley Alliance would like to see it done within the next 10 years.

The project would cost about $18 million, likely to be shared among the municipalities, the province and the federal government. Trans Canada Trail is also willing to fund a part of the project, McMahon said.