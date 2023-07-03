This First Person article is the experience of Neville Wright, a former Olympian based in Edmonton. For more information about CBC's First Person stories, please see the FAQ .

I got the email in 2022. I was going to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Not as a spectator. And despite being a three-time Olympian, I wasn't going as an athlete either.

I would be a member of the staff, supporting the men's national team for Canada Soccer as a performance recovery therapist and sprint consultant.

Being part of such a high-performing team was everything I could have asked for.

It was motivating. It was inspiring. It was a feeling only matched by the moment, 12 years earlier, when I heard the announcement that I had been named to my first Olympic bobsleigh team. I knew it was most likely happening, but I needed that confirmation to make it real.

Wright and his bobsleigh teammates following Team Canada's final four-man run at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang. From left are Chris Spring, Bryan Barnett, Wright and Lascelles Brown. (Submitted by Neville Wright)

Born and raised in Edmonton, I got my start in track and field at a young age. I was in my element when I was competing, both as a track and field athlete and eventually a bobsleigh Olympian. I was a technician, doing the best I could to master drills and sprint mechanics.

I competed internationally in track and field for six years before transitioning to bobsleigh in 2009. While I knew how important my training was, I understood how equally important my recovery was. I can't remember how many times I mentally prepared myself for my 10-minute cold tub after a hard training session. As much as I hated it, I knew it was part of the process of recovery so I could be ready for the next day of training.

A lot of self-discovery happened in those frigid moments.

Wright says he needed to prepare mentally for the 10-minute cold tub that followed a hard training session. (Submitted by Neville Wright)

I knew how to train, prepare, recover and compete.

But I didn't know how to find my place in life after sport when, in 2019, it was time to retire after three Olympic Games and six world championships. It proved to be one of my greatest challenges.

I tried my best to prepare for this inevitable moment.

Playing the long game

As an athlete, I was determined to learn as much as I could from coaches, trainers and therapists to help me not only be the best athlete but eventually the best coach and therapist that I could be.

Every interaction with these practitioners was a learning opportunity. I would do a sprint and come back to get feedback from my coach. After getting feedback on my biomechanics, I would stand beside him, observing other athletes and asking questions.

Wright represented Canada in international track and field meets before become a member of the national bobsleigh team. (Submitted by Neville Wright)

I had the same approach to getting medical treatment from my therapist. As I lay on the table, I would tell them to speak in proper medical terms and be prepared for a lot of questions — "Why are you doing this type of treatment?" or "What goal do you want to achieve using this technique?"

Sport was like school for me. When I was ready to put what I learned into practice as a coach and performance therapist, I was able to navigate, interpret and understand the human body and what needed to be done to get the best performance out of it.

Staff instead of athlete

As I became a part of Canada Soccer last summer, the staff and athletes quickly embraced me and I felt at home.

But there were moments that it felt strange to be at such a high-calibre event as staff instead of an athlete.

I love competing so much and would thrive in high-pressure moments. Now those moments had shifted to helping these high-performing athletes prepare for one of the world's greatest events. My responsibilities had changed yet they were similar.

Wright, fourth from right, poses in November 2022 with Soccer Canada staff at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar . (Submitted by Neville Wright)

I was still performing at a high level, working toward my personal best and giving my best performance. My reward was a fulfilling feeling of being able to support these amazing elite athletes, drawing from my experience and knowledge as a therapist, coach and, most importantly, an athlete.

Higher heights

In my years of competing, I never experienced a high-performing environment to the degree that I witnessed in my role as a staff member of Canada Soccer. The team's emphasis on a positive culture, athlete-centred well-being and leadership were, to me, vital to the success of the program. I wondered if I would have reached an even greater level of elite athleticism and performance had I experienced this as an athlete.

Competing at the elite level of sport eventually has an expiry date. That reality was hard to take when I was venturing into the unknown, wondering: what would life be like after retiring from sport? Turns out, it was even better.

Gazing at that invitation letter in my email last year, I quickly realized that life after sport wasn't a final destination but rather another chapter to be written in this journey called life.

