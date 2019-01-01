1 dead after collision between train and tanker truck near Sherwood Park

One person is dead after a collision between a CN train and a tanker truck at a railroad crossing near Sherwood Park, Alta., east of Edmonton.

RCMP said the collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and the male driver of the truck was killed.

"Upon arrival at the scene it was quite apparent that it was a serious collision," said Strathcona County RCMP Cpl. Ken Shamblaw. "And unfortunately there's been a fatality."

The incident happened at the crossing at Range Road 232 near 121st Avenue in Strathcona County. The tanker truck was empty at the time of the collision.

RCMP said they will not release the victim's name until next of kin have been notified. CN said the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

"There was one occupant in the cab of the truck at the time of the incident. Our thoughts are with the individual affected by this incident and their family," CN said in an email to CBC News Tuesday.

CN said the crossing is equipped with gates and lights, which were working at the time of the collision.

RCMP said it's believed that the truck was stopped on the tracks at the time of the collision. Police said they do not know if the victim was inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

"We don't know where he was at the time of the collision," Shamblaw said.

CN said the contents of the truck's fuel tank spilled after the collision but have since been contained and there is no risk to the public.