Emergency crews were working to contain a spill at the scene of a train derailment just south of Lacombe in central Alberta Friday night.

RCMP said a 911 call came in about the derailment at 8:15 p.m. MT Friday. Police say a 20-car train that was carrying "tar sand" derailed near Highway 2A and Range Road 270A, between Township Road 401 and Township Road 402.

In a Facebook post, Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey said the train was carrying "primarily asphalt oil."

RCMP Cpl. Candace Hrdlicka told CBC News that the train was operated by Canadian Pacific Railway and that four of the cars were carrying petroleum products, though it's not clear how many were leaking.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and no injuries to report.

According to the City of Lacombe, Highway 2A south of Lacombe is closed until further notice. Traffic in the area is being rerouted, and police are requesting the public avoid the area.

Lacombe is 120 kilometres south of Edmonton.