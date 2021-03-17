Trial date set for student accused of killing teenager at Alberta school

A trial date has been set for a student accused of killing a 17-year-old girl at an Edmonton-area school.

Dylan Thomas Pountney is to appear before a jury in January 2023 for an approximately 10-day trial.

Pountney is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his classmate Jennifer Winkler.

Winkler died in hospital in March after a stabbing inside a classroom at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta., about 35 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Mounties have said Winkler and Pountney knew each other. Both attended the Catholic high school, which has about 350 students.

There is a publication ban on the identity of at least 11 people who are expected to take the witness stand.

Pountney was arrested March 15, hours after the school was locked down.

RCMP had responded to a call about a violent assault that morning. Police said the assault happened in one of the classrooms.

Winkler died after being airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

Jennifer's father, Dale Winkler, has said Pountney grew up down the street from Jennifer in Leduc.

Jennifer — a Grade 11 student who had a talent for art and design and a passion for trains — was remembered as vibrant young girl with a gentle smile.