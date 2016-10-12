'Major traffic delays' downtown this weekend for 28th Edmonton Marathon

Motorists are being warned to expect significant traffic delays this weekend as roads are turned over to runners in the 28th Edmonton Marathon.

Thousands of runners will hit the pavement Sunday morning on a marathon route that winds through some of Edmonton's historic and scenic neighbourhoods. Events include the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K races.

"Expect major traffic delays downtown and west to 142nd Street" between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, the city said in a public service announcement.

The race route starts and finishes at the Edmonton Convention Centre, 9797 Jasper Ave.

Two full road closures will be in effect:

All day Saturday, Jasper Avenue will be closed from 97th Street to 99th Street.

On Sunday, Jasper Avenue between 95th Street and 109th Street will be closed between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Thousands of runners will be on the streets Sunday, and the City of Edmonton is warning motorists and transit riders to prepare for delays and detours. (Edmonton Marathon)

Crossing the race route could take up to an hour, the city said. Major delays are expected at these locations:

Jasper Avenue, from 95th Street to 109th Street

102nd Avenue, from 112th Street to 138th Street

Buena Vista Road at 140th Street

Course marshals and police officers will be stationed at intersections to help with crossings, but only when a break in the runners allows it.

The marathon's impacts on downtown areas east of the convention centre will end by 10:30 a.m. West of the convention centre, the impacts will end by 3 p.m.

Residential streets in Virginia Park, Bellevue, Highlands, Beverly Heights, Rundle Heights, Glenora, Crestwood, Parkview and Laurier Heights will be affected. Neighbourhood residents are asked not to park on the route and to follow directions from course marshals.

Detour routes

To detour around the race route, use 104th Avenue, 107th Avenue, River Valley Road, Groat Road or 75th Street/Wayne Gretzky Drive.

Parking restrictions

Parking will be restricted on the event route. Watch for posted signs. Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

Access to a number of parking facilities will be affected from 6:30 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, the city said.

Parking facilities impacted include:

Canada Place West Parkade

Stanley A. Milner Library Parkade

Sun Life Parkade

KRP Tower

Diamond and Impark lots on 99th Street, south of Jasper Avenue

Canada Place East Parkade

Double Tree by Hilton

Surface lots along 101A Avenue, from 96th Street to 97th Street

Access to these parking facilities will be available via:

101A Avenue/100th Street intersection

Jasper Avenue/100th Street intersection

95A Street, south of Jasper Avenue (only)

Edmonton Transit detours

A number of city bus routes will be detouring and some bus stops will be closed during the event:

Saturday, all day: routes 2, 3, 5, 100 and 120

Sunday, 5 a.m.-10 a.m.: routes 141 and 142

Sunday, 5 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: routes 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 15, 100, 128, 130, 140 and 151

Sunday, 5 a.m.-8:30 p.m.: route 2

Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: routes 3, 5, 100 and 120

ETS customers are encouraged to leave extra travel time and plan ahead using the ETS trip planner.

More information on road closures is available on the city's current traffic disruptions map.