Noose left by COVID-19 protesters outside her home outrages Alberta MLA

A northern Alberta MLA says she became a target for hatred when a group of COVID-19 protesters gathered outside her private residence, hanging a noose marked with a violent threat.

Tracy Allard says a protest began Sunday afternoon outside her home in Grande Prairie and soon grew to about 30 people. She said RCMP were called and the crowd dispersed about 90 minutes after police arrived.

Left behind was a noose attached to a small wooden gallows painted with the words "no to masks, end the gov't, hang 'em all," Allard said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday.

An image posted by Allard shows the wooden structure laying on her lawn.

Finding the noose was "chilling," said Allard, who has has served as a UCP MLA in the Grande Prairie riding since 2019.

"This is a shocking act of aggression, a clear threat, and a sad punctuation mark on the polarization and anger in our society," Allard wrote in the statement.

"Beyond my outrage and my shock, I feel a deep sadness. I feel heartbreak … because what I see behind this act is a growing fear that is gripping our community."

Allard described the demonstration outside her private residence as inexcusable intimidation and said her private life and her family are out of bounds to protesters.

Grande Prairie RCMP said they were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers responded and found a "large group" of protestors gathered in a residential area, Const. Lindsay Ralph told CBC News.

Ralph said officers noticed protestors had attached a noose to a fence near the property and asked that it be taken down. The noose was removed, as requested, Ralph said.

The demonstrators were protesting peacefully, being respectful and "not causing any issues" with traffic, Ralph said.

No arrests were made and no additional complaints were filed regarding the demonstration, Ralph said. Police were not aware the noose had been left behind, she said.

This is not the way to seek change. You won't get what you want through intimidation, threats and bullying - Tracy Allard, MLA

The protest crossed a line, Allard said. She said those who gathered Sunday disrespected her home, her private life and her neighbours.

"Did you consider the people in my neighbourhood … the preschool children that live in my cul-de-sac?

"This is not the way to seek change. You won't get what you want through intimidation, threats and bullying, "Allard wrote.

"And you won't keep representatives that are invested in their jobs and working diligently on your behalf if you terrorize their families and their neighbourhoods."

Allard said the protestors and the noose symbolize the deep divisions and fear created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The uncertainty of the past 20 months, including "confusing and seemingly contradictory restrictions" imposed by governments around the world, has left citizens confused and uncertain, she said.

"We know the biggest driver of anger is fear. So, what now? How do we address these growing fears and how do we help people through this extended time of uncertainty?"

Allard said the incident has inspired her to consult more with her constituents, to ensure she is listening without judgement. She urged other Albertans and government decision-makers to do the same.

"Once again, I am calling on people – including those at the decision-making table – to think beyond their personal feelings and consider the perspective of others," Allard wrote.

"I think that's the key: listening to understand instead of listening to be right."

Allard said has always fought for freedom and for choice with Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions. She said she remains committed to representing her constituents.

"The irony to me is that I am an MLA who is committed to working hard to be a voice for ALL," Allard wrote. "I regularly bring forward questions and fight for better policy.

"I understand, for example, that the group of unvaccinated people across Alberta is not a homogenous group of 'anti-vaxxers.'"

Allard said any constituents concerned about the government response to the pandemic are encouraged to contact her office but she asked that her family be left alone.