Man, 64, missing after tractor breaks through ice on Peace River

A 64-year-old man has not been seen since his tractor went through the ice on the Peace River near Carcajou in northwestern Alberta on Tuesday.

High Level RCMP say the man was on a small tractor driving on the ice with family members following behind in pickup trucks. According to police, the tractor made it 75 per cent the way across the river before it broke through the ice. The man did not resurface and has yet to be located.

Police say the man was a resident of La Crete, Alta. They said his name will not be released.

The office of the chief medical examiner has been contacted police said.

Carcajou is about 700 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.