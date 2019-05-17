2 people taken to hospital after southeast Edmonton townhouse fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a Friday morning townhouse fire in southeast Edmonton, says Alberta Health Services.

Crews were called to the home in the area of 85th Street and 93rd Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Kristie Bland told CBC News.

In a statement issued around 9 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said two people were transported to hospital. Officials initially reported that only one person was brought to hospital.

Firefighters arrived at the two-storey property in the Holyrood neighbourhood within 10 minutes, Bland said.

Some residents were at home when the fire started but were able to get out on their own, Bland said.

The fire, inside an end unit of a building in the Holyrood Gardens development, was brought under control around 7:30 a.m.

The cause remains under investigation, Bland said. The extent of the damages has yet to be determined.

Paramedics assessed five patients on scene, AHS said in a statement. Two adults, a man and a woman, were brought to hospital in stable condition.