Town of Rainbow Lake allowed to return home as crews continue to fight Alberta wildfires

A northern Alberta community will be able to return home after nearly a month-long wildfire evacuation order was put in effect.

Residents of the Town of Rainbow Lake were given the green-light to return on Friday. Residents were ordered to evacuate on May 6 due to an out-of-control wildfire.

The community of around 700 residents had been advised to move to the High Level, which is about 130 kilometres east of Rainbow Lake.

The Long Lake fire near Rainbow Lake and Chateh, Alta., has burned over 137,000 hectares to date and also forced residents of Chateh and Fox Lake to evacuate to High Level.

The Long Lake fire is still classified as out-of-control.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the hamlet of Fort Chipewyan, Mikisew First Nation — which includes Allison Bay, Dog Head and Devils Gate — Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

There are 57 wildfires in the province with 15 being classified as out-of-control.