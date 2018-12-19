New year, new city: What Beaumont's new status might mean for the community

Doris McCloskey has been living in Beaumont, Alta. since 1989. It's where she raised her children and where she built her business.

"When I moved here, there was 3,000 people and everybody knew everybody," said McCloskey​, who owns Angie's Home Accents in the town, about 25 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

But over the past 30 years, what was once a francophone farming community has expanded to a dynamic town of nearly 20,000 people.

On Jan. 1, 2019 it will become Alberta's newest city.

Last week, town council learned its application for city status had been approved by Municipal Affairs.

McClowskey is hopeful the move will encourage updates to her store's building and the twinning of Highway 814. But some residents fear the community will lose its small-town feel.

"When you're considered a city, you might end up having even more people being drawn to it. And the bigger we get, the more you're losing that community feel, which can be inevitable," said Jessica Jardine, who moved from Edmonton to Beaumont 13 years ago.

"I'm hoping that regardless of city or town, we still have the same desire from the people that live here to remain in that community feel."

Beaumont Mayor John Stewart heard other residents voice that same concern during town hall meetings this summer.

"Nobody wants to lose that community feel," he said, noting residents lives will likely stay the same. "But that community feel is not driven by whether or not you're a town or city. It's driven by the people in the community, working with each other, helping each other, volunteering."

'Businesses are looking at more than just a title'

The goal of gaining city status is to promote economic development by encouraging new businesses to set up shop in the area, Stewart said.

"When you're thinking about towns and you're thinking about cities, you think of them differently," he said. "We're trying to spark some interest in Beaumont, get people to take a look at us that haven't looked at us before."

He noted that new businesses could ease the burden on residents, who currently cover 95 per cent of the town's tax revenue.

Jeremy Kornel has been living in Beaumont since 2007, and isn't convinced that transitioning from a town to a city will draw more businesses to the area.

"Businesses are looking at more than just a title. They're not going to set up shop just because it happens to be called a city now," said Kornel, the executive director of the Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival.

"They still have high rental rates and, you know, tax rates that aren't in alignment with other communities."

He noted Sherwood Park is considered a hamlet, but still manages to attract businesses.

Stewart agrees attaining city status likely won't encourage economic development on its own. He said the town is working on business-friendly projects, like updating the land-use bylaw, which may help draw new business to the area.

Kornel​, Jardine and McCloskey​ all said new amenities would also be beneficial, like a hospital.

Jardine said she often has to travel to Edmonton, which has the shopping, entertainment and healthcare specialists that Beaumont is lacking.

"My ideal would be that we would have everything here so that I would never have to leave," Jardine said with a laugh.

"There's not a ton out here, so it's kind of funny that we're going to be considered a city with zero amenities like you would get in a city."

But Jardine said she loves Beaumont no matter its status.

"The fact that it's being named a city is not going to make me love it any less. It's just one of those changes that [is] going to be hard to take," she said. "We're all just going to mourn our small-town feel and status. But we'll move on."