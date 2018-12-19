Convoy, rally in Nisku today to support oil and gas industry

Alberta truckers are rolling in a convoy through the streets of Nisku, Alta. on Wednesday to show support for the oil and gas industry.

The convoy is causing traffic delays throughout Nisku and the neighbouring Leduc Business Park, RCMP said in a news release.

There are "extreme traffic delays" on the Highway 19 and Airport Road overpasses at the QEII, police said. Delays can be expected for the next two hours, RCMP said at 11 a.m.. They recommend motorists avoid the area.

The convoy will coincide with a mini town hall meeting hosted by federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer.

Scheer, leader of the Official Opposition, will speak at Ensign Drilling in Nisku at 12:30 p.m. at an event hosted by the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Nisku is an industrial park in Leduc County, about 25 kilometres south of Edmonton. It's home to many manufacturing and services companies with ties to the oil and gas industry.

Truckers for Pipelines is organizing a convoy that will take vehicles to that meeting and is encouraging trucks of all shapes and sizes to "come out to show support for the Canadian oil and gas industry and Canadian families from coast to coast."

Organizers are expecting hundreds of vehicles from central Alberta and the Edmonton area to be part of the event.

About 150 trucks have left Drayton Valley, Alta., to join the convoy in Nisku, Tom Hinderks, volunteer media coordinator with Rally Canada, said Wednesday.

"We have an industry in crisis" and pipelines need to be built in order to get people back to work, Hinderks said.

"The [federal] government has the constitutional power and the legislative authority to make this move forward," he said.

Once construction begins, confidence in the market will grow, he added.

"This is a Canadian priority. There are Canadian families from coast to coast that are tied one way or the other to the oil and gas industry that are getting hurt," Hinderks said.

A similar rally in Grande Prairie on Sunday attracted about 1,500 people and a convoy of more than 600 vehicles.

A second town hall session with Scheer is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Edmonton Inn.