Building up: Rezoning changes allow new Jasper Avenue development to move ahead

City council unanimously approved a rezoning request on Wednesday that will allow the proposed Parkside Development to move ahead.

The development proposed for Jasper Avenue and 108th Street will be a mixture of residential and commercial spaces.

The project has three buildings, which will include more than 1,000 condo units.

The development consists of a 45-storey tower, with a 35-storey tower also proposed. The main mid-rise, 11-storey building will house most of the retail space.

Developer John Day called the project a game-changer for the area.

"I think it's going to be a very interesting place to live," Day said. "It's right on the LRT, right next to a big, beautiful city park with family units."

'Bury me with it'

The Parkside Development will mean the loss of some local businesses.

Ayoub Ayoub and his family have owned Queen Donair on Jasper Avenue at 108th Street for more than 20 years.

Ayoub Ayoub is saddened that his family business of over 20 years will have to close to make way for the new tower. (Tricia Kindleman/CBC)

He worries that all the money he has put into his business was wasted.

"Three years ago, I put all the renovations [into] it," Ayoub said. "Not even three years ago. Now suddenly they tell me that [they are] going to give me one or two years? I'm not going to sign any paper and I'm not going to get out like this."

Ayoub plans to speak to his legal council to see what, if any, options he may have.

"If they want to take it down, I will go inside the restaurant," Ayoub said.

"Bury me with it."

The rezoning request approved by council means the only thing left for the developer to do is apply for city building permits.

Businesses on the corner of 108th Street and Jasper Avenue will be forced out of the area to make way for the new development. (Tricia Kindleman/CBC)

Day says business owners were warned.

"They've had demolition clauses in their leases for many, many, many years," he said. "They're still going to be able to stay for some time yet. So, they're not going to be out the door tomorrow."

The historic El Mirador apartments are also slated to come down to make way for the downtown development.

Day, who has been involved with the building's ownership, says the El Mirador building has "reached its best before date."

The Spanish style El Mirador apartment building was built in 1935 and will be knocked down to make way for the new Parkside building. (Tricia Kindleman/CBC)

Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen says it's regretful the towers will displace some businesses and the historic apartment block.

"Whenever we have to evaluate these proposals, there's always good and there's bad," McKeen said. "There's always benefits and there are costs. I just thought seeing that amount of investment, on our main street, on Capital Boulevard … it tipped it into yes."

This is just one of a handful of downtown tower developments that have gone before council in recent months.

Others have included proposals for the former Edmonton Motors site at 115th Street and Jasper Avenue and the proposal for the southeast corner of 102nd Avenue and 106 Street where Edgar Developments wants to build two highrise, mixed-use towers.

More changes to downtown, specifically to Jasper Avenue, are coming, McKeen said.

"Jasper Avenue over the next few years, we're going to do stem to stern," McKeen said. "I really think a main street is writ into a city's soul. I think it's important."

The estimated cost of the Parkside Development is more than $300 million, according to the developers which includes John Day Developments, Maclab Properties Group and Pangman Developments.

The projected timeline would see the first phase of construction, which includes the main 11-storey building and the 45-storey tower, completed by 2025.