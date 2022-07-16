Tornado warning ended, severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of Brazeau County

A tornado warning issued for parts of west-central Alberta has ended, but a severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for parts of Brazeau County as well as parts of Woodlands County and Yellowhead County.

The warnings are currently in effect for:

Brazeau County near Cynthia and Lodgepole

Woodlands County near Whitecourt and Blue Ridge

Yellowhead County near Peers and Niton Junction

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain, reads the warning for Brazeau County issued at 8:11 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm is located near Cynthia Alta., and is moving to the east at 25 km/h. The other severe thunderstorm tracked by Environment Canada is located 20 kilometres north of Niton, Alta., and is moving to the northeast at 35 km/h.

"Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes," reads the alert for Cynthia.

A tornado warning was previously issued for the area around 7:50 p.m.