Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cold Lake area

A tornado warning issued Friday evening for parts of northern Alberta has ended.

The tornado warning was in place for Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range, Environment Canada said.

It was downgraded by Environment Canada to a severe thunderstorm warning at 6:47 p.m. The severe thunderstorm warning is for Improvement District 349 including the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range. A severe thunderstorm is also in effect for the Smoky Lake area.

The severe thunderstorm could be capable of producing strong wind gusts, the online alert said at 6:47 p.m.

Other weather warnings

There were several weather warnings and watches across central and northern Alberta on Friday evening.

There's also a severe thunderstorm warning for the Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville area.

For more information, visit Environment Canada.