Edmonton officer named Top Cop for volunteer efforts with Candy Cane Lane

In 2010, Duane Hunter was installing the Christmas lights on his home on Candy Cane Lane when he heard the sound of a ladder folding up, and rushed to the aid of a senior neighbour who had been injured.

That event started Hunter, a staff sergeant with the Edmonton Police Service, on a mission to be of service to his neighbourhood of Crestwood, which has hosted the holiday light display for 50 years.

On Friday, Hunter was honoured by the Kiwanis Club of Edmonton as its Top Cop for 2018. The annual award is presented to a police officer recognizing volunteer work outside of their police duties.

Hunter, who was presented with a plaque in front of his family and his fellow officers at Edmonton Police headquarters on Friday, holds the reward and its list of previous recipients in high regard.

"Humbling, because they have done some very big things that I look up to," said Hunter. "I can't believe I'm on the same list of names."

After the 2010 Christmas light incident involving his neighbour, Hunter looked for opportunities to get involved and find ways to help older residents of the neighbourhood continue to take part in the 50-year tradition.

Hunter has been working to keep Candy Cane Lane sparkling bright. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

In 2011, financial concerns were weighing on community members so Hunter found outside funding.

He's still involved with the yearly tradition which collects thousands of kilograms of food to be donated to the Edmonton Food Bank.

"Personally, I probably get more out of Candy Cane Lane than I give because working there every day and seeing the families come down means everything to me, " Hunter said.

The Crestwood Community League, which helps organize the Christmas light display, the board's president and members attended the award presentation on Friday to speak about Hunter's involvement over the years.

"He is so dedicated to it. His passion spills out to everyone else," said league president Diana Steele. "And then they want to help out."

The award comes with $1,000 to be donated to the charity of the winner's choice. Hunter chose the Crestwood Community League.

The Kiwanis award has been given to 43 Edmonton police officers since 1976.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca