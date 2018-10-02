Oh baby: Noah, Olivia top Alberta baby names of 2017

After seven years in the top spot, Liam is no longer the most popular name for baby boys in Alberta. But for baby girls, Olivia continues to reign, capturing the top spot for a fifth straight year.

The provincial government released its inventory of 2017 baby names Tuesday. Many of the names are traditional and predictable, having made the top 10 list several times in recent years.

But there's always a few outliers.

Some parents were more creative than others, coming up with boys' names like Blaze, Godspower and Nitorious-Shyne. Another family kept it simple, giving their son the first name V — just V.

As for the girls, one will eventually introduce herself as "Hi, I'm Beautiful." There's several variations of Kailey and Kaitlyn, while Sky, Sunshine and Star probably won't have to worry about people misspelling their names.

For Game of Thrones fans, three little boys were named Tyrion last year, and one girl was named Daenerys.

Alberta's top names for baby girls

Olivia - 236

Emma - 215

Charlotte - 187

Ava - 184

Sophia - 184

Alberta's top names for baby boys