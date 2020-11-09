'Nothing about us without us': Inclusivity top of mind for Edmonton gym

A new gym founded at the beginning of this year in Edmonton is taking inclusivity to heart.

Toni Harris and Zita Dube-Lockhart, both who live with disabilities and identify as queer, founded Action Potential Fitness in January 2020.

"I think that fitness for every body and health for everyone is kind of our operating vision," Dube-Lockhart said on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"I think a big part of it is inspired from the philosophy of 'nothing about us without us,' right? Toni and I ... we've navigated a lot of different dynamics in marginalized communities because of who we are as individuals."

Dube-Lockhart's and Harris's services range from personal training to fitness classes to online lifestyle coaching.

They also offer portable outdoor training spaces.

"I think that there's a really big difference between targeting diversity or marketing to diversity and creating a space that is philosophically, inherently inclusive," Dube-Lockhart said.

Edmonton AM 6:53 Fitness column: Action Potential Fitness A gym for every body. Our fitness columnist talks to a diverse gym. 6:53

Breaking down barriers

According to the gym's website, the duo recognizes that gym culture has the potential to exclude some people.

"The commodification of health and wellness favours practices that are inherently classist, racist, ableist, sexist, ageist, and sizeist," a statement on their website reads.

The statement goes on to say they are committed to learning and growing so they don't contribute to those systems.

The ability to offer classes online and the willingness of clientele to join has broken through the "final frontier," which she says is economic accessibility, Dube-Lockhart said.

"We can fight regionalism; we can give people content; people are finally able to learn and do and expose themselves to things ... they're now able to enhance their own quality of life on their own, independently," Dube-Lockhart said.