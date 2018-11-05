Tofield RCMP constable charged with off-duty assault

An RCMP constable has been charged with break and enter and assault after an off-duty incident last week at a home in Tofield, southeast of Edmonton.

RCMP were dispatched to a Tofield home in response to a 911 call on Oct. 29, police said in a news release Monday.

The homeowner and a resident of the home alleged that Tofield RCMP Const. Dane McCarty forcefully entered the home and assaulted them both.

McCarty, who has been with the RCMP for 12 years, was not on duty at the time.

The homeowner and resident "successfully restrained Const. McCarty and convinced him to leave," the news release said.

The officer then went back into the home and continued assaulting both people, police said.

He was restrained a second time and again convinced to leave. Immediately afterward, Tofield RCMP members took McCarty into custody.

McCarty has been charged with break and enter with intent to commit assault, assault, and two counts of mischief.

He has been released on his own recognizance with conditions to report to a bail supervisor, abstain from alcohol, not to possess firearms and to make no contact with the alleged victims.

His first appearance in Vegreville provincial court was scheduled for Monday.

McCarty has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of a code-of-conduct investigation.

RCMP said their internal investigation will be conducted "regardless as to the outcome of any criminal court proceedings."

Tofield is about 68 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.