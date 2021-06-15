3 charged with breaking COVID-19 health orders, fleeing from police in rural Alberta

Three people from Strathcona County, Alta., have been arrested and charged with breaking COVID-19 public health orders and failing to stop their vehicle for police.

It all started in December when police and Alberta Health Services received reports that Countryside Service gas station, located about 55 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, was non-compliant with public health orders, Tofield RCMP said in a news release.

From December until April, police, Alberta Health Services, and Occupational Health and Safety staff tried to "educate and assist the owner to correct the deficiencies within the store for public and employee safety," reads the release.

Logan, Hemla and Phillip Wilson were all charged in March under the Alberta Public Health Act.

The three individuals were supposed to attend court in Vegreville on May 3 but never showed up.

Hemla Wilson was charged with uttering threats later in May but RCMP couldn't find her and a warrant was put out for her arrest.

Failed to stop

The 54-year-old was spotted while driving a vehicle on June 7 and RCMP tried to pull her over but she failed to stop, police said.

Two days later, Logan Wilson, 31, was seen driving with Hemla in the passenger seat. Wilson did not pull over for police.

The pair were arrested soon after by RCMP at a nearby home.

Philip Wilson, 25, was arrested shortly after at an undisclosed location, police said.

Hemla and Logan Wilson both face several charges, including flight from police.

Philip Wilson is facing previous Alberta Public Health Act charges.

Following judicial hearings, the three Wilsons were released on conditions to attend court on June 28 and June 30.