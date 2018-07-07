Police search for toddler missing near river in northwestern Alberta

Police are searching for a toddler who went missing near Wapiti River in the Municipal District of Greenview on Friday night.

Grande Prairie RCMP said a two-year-old boy had been with his family near Canfor Bridge, located approximately 470 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Although the search was suspended overnight, officers returned to the river in the pouring rain Saturday morning with STARS air ambulance and the Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue team, RCMP said.

All available resources are deployed in the ongoing search, RCMP said. Officers are asking the general public to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

Further updates will be provided when more information is available, RCMP said.