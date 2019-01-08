Edmonton dad wants his toddler's killer off prisoner dating website

An Edmonton father says the man who killed his two-year-old son should not be allowed on a dating website for prisoners.

In 2013, T-Jaye Heller was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder in the Medicine Hat death of his former girlfriend's two-year-old son. He is not eligible for parole until 2026.

Heller, who is now a member of Canadian Inmates Connect, was originally charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault and interference and interfering with human remains. Those charges were stayed when he entered a guilty plea.

"For me, the damage is done. But if I could save another family that's all that matters," said the victim's father, who can't be named because of a publication ban on his son's identity.

In his profile, T-Jaye Heller describes himself as an NFL fan and good listener looking for friendship "He's not stating that he killed the kid or that he was charged with sexual assault. So you're going to get a single mother, who's probably lonely, that wants to write to somebody and she's going to have kids and she's not going to know what she's getting herself involved in."

In his profile, Heller describes himself as an NFL fan who is close to his family.

"I take part in any and all programming offered here to keep my life on the right path," he wrote. "I'm a good listener and try not to judge people without knowing all the facts first."

Court records show he has a lengthy criminal history that includes an assault conviction and several threats of injury or death.

'They have a right'

Website founder Melissa Fazzina said as a mother she understands concerns raised by the toddler's father but can't legally put limitations on membership.

"No matter what anybody's in prison for, they have a right to be on the website and correspond with people who want to correspond with them," said Fazzina in an interview with CBC. "I recommend that other people Google people that they may be wanting to correspond with."

Although Canadian Inmates Connect has come to be known as a dating website, officially it's described as a place to find pen-pals. Memberships cost $35 annually. If Fazzina discovers an inmate isn't being honest, she offers a chance to come clean and if not, a refund.

Prisoner advocate Sherri Maier said while she believes inmates have the right to meet people online, inmates like Heller need to be more forthcoming about the nature of their crime.

"It's still not disclosed that it was against a child," she said.

Maier, a former prisoner wife, worries some inmates will lure vulnerable women and possibly establish grounds for a conjugal visit, which may help to acquire early parole.

I need to be my son's voice - Edmonton father

The toddler's father, who is upfront about his own criminal past of robbery, assault and drug trafficking, was released from jail in 2011, shortly before Heller killed his son.

"Part of me wanted to go back to jail to deal with this guy," he said.

The father only had a few months with his little boy, but those months changed him, he said.

"Every day I live for him, because I know he wouldn't want me to go back to jail. And I don't want to be that person anymore. I'm not that person anymore.

"I need to be my son's voice."