No matter the season, Albertans of all ages falling hook, line and sinker for the sport of fishing

The pandemic got Albertans hooked on fishing in record numbers. Even in the winter, their passion for the pastime keeps reeling them in.

"We saw a huge bump in the number of people that decided to get outdoors and go fishing," according to Todd Zimmerling, president and CEO of the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA).

Resident sport-fishing licence sales jumped by 30 per cent in 2020 over 2019, according to Alberta Environment & Parks.

A final tally on this year isn't available yet — licences are valid until the end of March — but so far more than 285,000 have been snapped up, with year-to-date 2021-22 sales representing a return to the province's five-year average.

"A good number of the people who rediscovered fishing seemed to have decided they were going to keep doing it again this past year," said Zimmerling.

He points to projects like the one at Hasse Lake Recreation Area, about 60 kilometres west of Edmonton in Parkland County, as a "comeback story" during the pandemic.

Ice fishing enthusiast Savanaha Winder showing off the catch of the day: a yellow perch. (Submitted by Alberta Conservation Association)

"It was a lake that had a fairly good fishery years ago," he said. "It ran into difficulties with poor water quality and the fish really dropped off."

The ACA installed an aeration system and worked with other groups to improve conditions. Then in spring 2020, the province conducted a pilot program to stock it with rainbow trout.

With the additional oxygen supplied by aeration, the fish are now thriving, Zimmerling said. They're living longer, growing larger and people are once again fishing the lake year-round for both rainbow and tiger trout.

Signs and snow fencing mark the Alberta Conservation Association aeration in progress at Hasse Lake Recreation Area, west of Edmonton, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can see more from Hasse Lake Recreation Area on Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Hasse is one of more than 20 lakes the association aerates. The province's stocking program supplies more than 249 lakes listed on the new 2022 Alberta Discover Guide.

"There's nothing that's quite like seeing a kid holding their first catch and the awe that they've actually caught a fish," says Laura Volkman, event co-ordinator for the ACA.

Laura Volkman with seven-year-old son Carson landing a northern pike on Baptiste Lake near Athabasca, Alta. (Submitted by Laura Volkman)

The association is now planning free Kids Can Catch programs across the province in the spring and summer including in Fort Saskatchewan on June 5, she said.

"What we do is have all the gear for anyone, we have a place for them to fish and then we have fishing mentors," Volkman said.

During the pandemic, they've been running lake art and ice fishing photo contests and "we were just shocked by how many people wanted this and it was really exciting for us."