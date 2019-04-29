TNT Boys, top boy band in the Philippines, takes the stage in Edmonton

Hundreds of fans in Edmonton cheered on the TNT Boys — one of the most famous bands in the Philippines right now — at their first concert in Canada this past weekend.

Members Keifer Sanchez, 14, Mackie Empuerto, 13, and Francis Concepcion, 12, first appeared together on the talent competition Tawag ng Tanghalan in 2017, which is where the name TNT Boys comes from.

The group's inaugural world tour included three stops: Los Angeles, San Francisco and Edmonton.

Marjorie Galido, 14, said she was surprised but excited that the group chose Edmonton as one of their stops.

"When I first saw them on [the singing competition show] Tawag ng Tanghalan, I didn't know they'd become this big," she said. "So I'm really shocked and happy that they came this far."

Camille Bautista took a flight to Alberta with her friends just to see the band.

Videos of the TNT Boys performing covers of hit pop songs have tens of millions of views on online. (Sasha Stanojevic)

"We're from Vancouver so we came all the way to Edmonton just to watch them," Bautista said.

Friends Janica Abando, Camille Bautista, Camille Barcita and Michelle Sexcion travelled together from Vancouver for the weekend to see the TNT Boys perform in Edmonton. (Sasha Stanojevic) "And it was worth it," her friend, Janica Abando, added.

"Mackie's runs were perfect, Francis' belts were perfect and Keifer's whistle — amazing."

Rise to stardom

The adolescent singers are known for their covers of pop songs featuring their extremely wide vocal range and impressive ability to hit the high notes.

Still early in their career, the group is earning fans around the world.

Their YouTube videos now collectively have tens of millions of views.

Though they didn't win first place in the Tawag ng Tanghalan competition, a cover version they performed of Beyonce's song Listen became a viral hit.

Along with their many appearances in the Philippines, in April 2018 TNT Boys performed on the American reality show Little Big Shots, followed performances on the UK and Australian versions of the program.

"It's our dream to go on a world tour and to travel to other countries," Sanchez told CBC's Radio Active on Friday, ahead of their concert at the Edmonton Expo Centre this Saturday.

The group said their first concert in Los Angeles was a big hit.

"They did a standing ovation — because they believe in us," Empuerto said.

"Some people cried," Sanchez said.

Pablo Bins, who was at the Edmonton concert, said the stories about the members' humble origins are a big part of what resonates with their audience.

"With the TNT Boys they're able to help their families," Bins said. "When you come from a poor family and you're able to lift your whole family up, then it becomes a success story."

The three members are each supporting their families financially with the earnings from their music. The youngest member, Francis Concepcion, has nine siblings and was raised by his aunt after his parents struggled to afford taking care of him.

At the Edmonton concert, the group expressed their gratitude, thanking the audience over and over again.

The TNT Boys made three stops on their first world tour: Los Angeles, San Francisco and Edmonton. (Sasha Stanojevic)

The group also pulled out all the stops interacting with their fans, as they joked with the audience and stayed after the show to meet with people.

Edmontonian Kristin Bancoro bought a pillow from the TNT Boys tour at the concert.

"I've been a fan since the beginning and I can't believe their voices are still great live," said Bancoro who was there with her family who all stayed afterwards to meet the boys.

"They know how to perform."