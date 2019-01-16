Tips sought in prolonged road rage incident in Edmonton's west end

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses to a prolonged "road rage incident" that happened in the city's west end last week.

The situation started at about 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 7, when the driver of a red Acura pulled in front of a black Dodge Ram as both vehicles were merging off Whitemud Drive east onto Anthony Henday southbound, police said Wednesday in a news release.

"After passing the truck, the male driver of the Acura reported that the driver of the truck began to honk at and tailgate his sedan," police said.

The Acura pulled over onto the shoulder of the off-ramp. Rather than drive away, the truck stopped in front of the Acura "and an object was thrown at the sedan from the truck."

When the two vehicles were moving again on the Henday, west of the freeway, the truck forced the Acura into the ditch. A male passenger from the truck then began chasing the sedan on foot.

After returning to the road on the 62nd Avenue ramp, the Acura was again followed by the truck, first westbound along 62nd Avenue then north onto 215th Street, police said.

Both vehicles reportedly stopped at a red light at the intersection between the River Cree Casino and Costco, where the truck's passenger again approached the Acura on foot and an altercation occurred.

"Investigators are concerned about the aggressive nature of this incident and are hopeful that anyone who witnessed it will come forward to police," the news release said.

The Dodge Ram is believed to be a newer model truck, probably between 2010 and 2016. It had an Alberta licence plate that was obscured by snow. The truck's driver was a woman about 35 years old, while the male passenger was thought to be 30 to 50 years old, with a heavy build and grey hair tied into a bun.